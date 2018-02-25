Sridevi no more: Iconic dance numbers of the actress that generations to come will swear by – watch videos

Sridevi passed away in Dubai after a massive cardiac arrest. She is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters, Khushi and Jahnvi. She has acted in 300 films in her career. She was known not only for her acting prowess but her impeccable talent for dance. She has given us a lavish number of dance numbers that we still shake a leg to.

Young women swore by her dance numbers. She gave a generation of young female fans the inspiration to looking pretty and dancing their heart out. Her dance numbers are still recreated at weddings and we all know that. Her songs like Nainon Me Sapna and Hawa Hawai are still being remade in Bollywood. This is testament that not just previous generations, Sridevi’s dancing skills and her songs will continue to charm people for generations to come. We pick our the top favourites dance numbers of the actress, that we will forever cherish close to our hearts.

Taandav – Chaalbaaz

Anju’s years of suppressed mental torture comes out in form a taandav at a party. She performs with angers and tears in her eyes. An example of her acting and dancing abilities at the same time.

Taandav from Chandni

Sridevi gets many many moments to shine in the romantic drama Chandni. But something that we can never forget is her dancing in a white dress in a green field. A sight to behold.

Rage dance from Lamhe

After being slapped by the love of her life, Sridevi dances out her rage with a contemporary number. Dressed all in black, she gives a fiery performance while playing the slap over and over again in her head.

Main Teri Dushman – Nagina

Need we say anything? The panache she brings to this contemporary number is still phenomenal. The song is a cult classic and fans lobe to recreate the dance routine.

Kate Nahin Kat Te – Mr India

Apart from Hawa Hawai, this movie is still known for the sultry number, Kaate Nahi Kat Te. Sridevi’s sex appeal and her fierce dance moves make this the hottest song ever.

Which one is your favourite number of the actress?