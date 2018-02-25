Sridevi no more: Sonakshi Sinha, Shweta Tiwari’s recent tribute to the Hawa Hawai actress – watch videos

The legendary actress Sridevi was one of the most inspirational personalities in the industry. She was the role model of many aspiring actors and actresses. She ruled the entertainment world with her enigmatic aura and charismatic charm for over four decades. Her untimely demise turned out to be a huge shocker not only for her fans and admirers but also her contemporaries and other celebs from the glamorous world. The 54-year old actress gave us some significant performance in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Gumrah, Chaalbaaz, Sadma, English Vinglish and her last release Mom. (Also Read: Sridevi no more: Iconic dance numbers of the actress that generations to come will swear by; watch videos)

Many actresses gave tribute to the Hawa Hawai of Bollywood in their own signature style but what turned to be best was Sonakshi Sinha’s scintillating dance performance on Sridevi’s iconic songs in IIFA awards. The Dabangg girl shook her leg on tracks like Raste pe woh khada tha, Kaate nahi kat te yeh din yeh raat, hawa hawai, Na jaane kaha se aai hai, Taaki o taaki and many others. Popular television actrress Shweta Tiwari also expressed her respect towards Sridevi by performing on songs like Morni baga mein, Mere Haathon mein naun-naun chudiya and Naino mein Sapna…

Watch the videos right here:

