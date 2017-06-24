Sridevi on daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut: I have to support and encourage her like how my mother supported me

Sridevi was last seen in the critically acclaimed English Vinglish (2012). She is returning to the screen after 5 year long gap with the thriller Mom. Soon, her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor will be joining the film industry as well. The buzz is that she will be making her Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions’ Sairat remake. Even before this information could be confirmed, rumour has it that she will also star in the Student of the Year sequel. As a mother, Sridevi is obviously happy as well as concerned. While talking to Hindustan Times, the actress was asked about her daughter’s debut, and she said it was too early to about it, but was happy that Jhanvi has chosen her career and she is supporting her. “I have to support and encourage her like how my mother supported me.” she said.

Now, that Jhanvi is going to be part of an industry which has the image of having cut-throat competition and over exposure. This very fact had Sridevi concerned and worried, as she added “The degree of worrying was more when Jhanvi came and told me that she wanted to be a part of the industry. I was very worried, not because of this industry. After all, whatever I am today is because of this industry. So, I am very grateful. But sometimes, you don’t want your child to be exposed so much and you are very protective about them but their happiness is ours. So if they are keen [on anything], as their parents, we should support them.”

A few days back Sridevi received flak on social media after suggesting that she’d rather see her daughter lead a happy married life rather than becoming a Bollywood heroine. Her words were wildly misconstrued, and she had to give a clarification on her Twitter handle.

She also revealed in the same interview that she is in talks for another film after Mom, but refrained from divulging any details. Well, we hope to hear more on that soon.