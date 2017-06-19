Sridevi on Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut: As a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married

Did you know Sridevi did not want Jhanvi to enter Bollywood? Yes, you read that right! But that’s not it…he 53-year old actress further went on to say how seeing Jhanvi get married would be a greater joy than see her do anything else. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actress opened up about her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, like never before. Considering there is much hype about Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut, it was a given that she would be asked questions about it. In the latest interview, she quips about how she wasn’t too keen on Jhanvi doing Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. She said, “She wanted to do the film (SOTY 2) and initially, I wasn’t in favour. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother.” Whoa! Now that was unexpected. We definitely did not see that coming from Sridevi. It is kind of a startling revelation, no?

She further went on to add, “Earlier I would take them (Jhanvi and Khushi) to social gatherings and premieres that I attended. But they (people) thought I was promoting Jhanvi. Walking with my girls made me feel like a proud mother. But to the world, it became a reason to misunderstand me.” (ALSO READ: Decoding Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s MASTERPLAN ahead of their Bollywood debut)

Talking about Jhanvi’s debut, she is going to be starring opposite Ishaan Khattar in Sairat remake. Initially there were reports that Jhanvi, Sara and Ishaan will be a part of the film. However, Sara joined Ekta Kapoor’s gang and she is now going to be debuting in an Abhishek Kapoor film, produced by Balaji.