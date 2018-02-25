Sridevi passes away: Mom actor Vikas Verma is in shock after hearing the news

The nation is left shocked by the news of Sridevi’s demise. From fans to celebs, everyone is still trying to cope up with this shocking news. A few days ago, the legendary actress had flown to UAE for the wedding celebrations of nephew Mohit Marwah. According to the sources, last night Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest followed by which she fell unconscious inside the hotel’s bathroom. Soon she was rushed to the hospital, where the actress was declared dead by the doctors. The whole world is mourning her death. Actor Vikas Verma, who worked with Sridevi in Mom is in a shock at this moment.

Vikas said, “I am shocked to hear this. I am still thinking it’s fake news.” Not only him, everyone is shocked by this news. Vikas further added that he still remembers how Sridevi was with everyone on the sets. “I can’t forget her smiling face on the set and charismatic nature towards everyone. She was the biggest star of Indian cinema and the most humble too. She always greeted everyone with a smile. She’s gone too soon,” says Vikas, who played the role of Charles in the film. We are all left heartbroken by her demise. (Also Read: Did you know Hrithik Roshan gave his first acting shot with Sridevi?)

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. The legendary actress not only ruled Bollywood but also impressed everyone with her acting mettle in the Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Kannada industry. Sridevi will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which will hit the silver screen on December 21, this year.