Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Gilu Joseph, Kamal Haasan – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

This week – the shocking news was Sridevi’s untimely demise. It left the industry and fans shaken. Apart from this unfortunate news, Rajinikanth’s Kaal Karikaalan teaser was out, Kamal Haasan has announced that the Vishwaroopam 2 trailer would be out soon. Gilu Joseph made a bold statement as she posed as a breastfeeding mother. Allu Arjun’s latest look for Naa Peru Suryaa oozed swag. Now that we have given you the highlights, here’s what happened in detail:

Sridevi’s untimely demise – On 24th February, Sridevi breathed her last in a case of accidental drowning. Her unexpected death left the industry in complete shock. She was seen at a new phew’s wedding only days ago. Following the announcement of her death, condolence messages poured in from all over. Nobody could believe she was no more. She was one of those rare icons who saw success in Bollywood and down south.

Rajinikanth – After a long wait, his upcoming movie – Kaala Karikaalan’s teaser was finally out. The movie has Thalaiva playing a powerful don of Dharavi. The movie also stars Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi. The film marks Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth second collaboration. The movie is set to release on April 27th.

Vishwaroopam 2 – It’s now official! The much awaited, long pending movie – Vishwaroopam 2 will be out with its trailer soon! The movie has been in the making for five years now. It’s the sequel to the hit 2013 movie that starred Kamal Haasan, Andreah Jeremiah, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur. The sequel is set for a Summer end release.

Allu Arjun’s look in Naa Peru Suryaa – The makers of Naa Peru Surya released a poster on Thursday that showed Allu Arjun in his most stylish avatar. His ripped body, the crew cut and the cigar – all came together to give us the perfect look. This movie has Allu Arjun playing a military officer with anger management issues. The film is set to release on 20th April.

Gilu Jospesh – Malayalam actress Gilu broke all traditions as she posed for a thought provoking cover of a magazine. She posed as a breastfeeding mother and made a courageous statement with this move.