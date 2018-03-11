Sridevi wore a smile for the world but went through a lot inside, reveals her uncle Venugopal Reddy

On February 24th, much to the film industry’s shock, veteran actor Sridevi passed away. Her untimely demise left fans, actors, her well-wishers disturbed. In a case of accidental drowning, the actress breathed her last in Dubai. The tragedy struck just days after Mohit Marwah wedding, where the entire family had come together. To think that we will only see Sridevi on screen now, is a fact hard to digest. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai where lakhs of fans and actors came to pay their respects. While the industry is coming to terms with her untimely demise, there have been speculations aplenty floating around her death. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma had revealed of her hardships in a tell-all letter. And now the latest person to talk about Sridevi is her uncle Venugopal Reddy. As per reports on BT, he went on to talk about the pain in her life while speaking with a Telugu channel.

“What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her.”

“Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase. Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films.”

Last evening, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen leaving for Chennai for the last prayer meet in Sridevi’s hometown. Sridevi was all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for the first time for Shiddat but as we revealed to you, Madhuri Dixit might step into her shoes.