Sridevi’s ashes to be immersed in Rameswaram by husband Boney Kapoor

The entire nation grieved with the family of Sridevi, who passed away at the age of 54 on the night of February 24. “Accidental drowning” was concluded as the cause of death in the forensics report. However, it’s still unbelievable that she is no more. We have not been able to come to the terms with the fact that we will not see her ever. After 48 hours of critical investigation in Dubai, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on February 27. The body was flown down to the city via a private jet. The condolence meeting for the late legendary took place on February 28 and almost the entire industry came to bid adieu to Sridevi. The Padma Shri winning actress was cremated with state honours. The funeral took place later in the day in Shree Seva Samaj crematorium in Vile Parle.

According to a report in PTI, an urn carrying the ashes of Sridevi was brought in Chennai yesterday (March 2) by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram. The ashes brought by Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram today and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said. After the funeral, Boney issued a media statement that was posted on Sridevi’s Twitter account. Here is the post: ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra writes an eulogy for Sridevi, says “She one of the big reasons I became an actor”

Not only people from the industry, but there was a sea of fans who thronged the streets to bid farewell to the actress, who lit up the big screen with her talent over a career that lasted 50 years and 300 films.