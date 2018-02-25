Sridevi’s co-star of many films, Rishi Kapoor changes his Twitter profile pic and bio to express his sadness over her demise

We have still not able to come to the terms with with Sridevi’s untimely demise. It’s still unbelievable that the legendary actress is no more with us. Sridevi, who was 54 died of cardiac arrest last night in Dubai. Ever since the news came out, people from the industry have been paying their last respects on social media. From Priyanka Chopra to Aamir Khan, everyone is deeply saddened with the news. Rishi Kapoor, who has worked with Sridevi in quite a few films has changed his Twitter profile picture to black and changed his bio too, as a mark of respect. “Sridevi. RIP,” reads his bio.

Sridevi and Rishi starred together in films like Nagina, Gurudev, Chandni, Banjaran and Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha.

Sridevi along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi was in Dubai to be a part of Boney’s nephew, Mohit Marwah’s wedding celebrations. After the wedding, Sridevi decided to extend her stay, while Boney and Khushi returned to Mumbai. Their elder daughter Janhvi couldn’t be a part of the wedding as she was busy shooting for her upcoming debut film, Dhadak. Boney went back to Dubai to surprise her yesterday. Few hours later Sridevi suffered a massive heart attack and was announced dead by the doctors.

Well wishers are arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence to be by Janhvi and Khushi’s side. Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, who were there in Dubai with her have returned to the city. It is being reported that the post mortem process is yet to begin and the chartered plane that was sent from Mumbai will only take off post 10:30 pm. Khaleej Times has quoted an official as saying, “Since she is such a high-profile personality, we cannot rush the inquisition or the post-mortem procedures.” Dr Khaled Alburaiki is performing the autopsy and the procedure is being done at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology. The embalming treatment will be done at Muhaisana once the procedure is complete.