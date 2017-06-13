Is Jhanvi Kapoor desperate for Ranbir Kapoor’s attention?

Sridevi‘s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has been in the news since a while now. From her Bollywood debut to her love life, we have revealed to you a lot about the star kid in the recent months. However, this latest rumour about Jhanvi will leave you stunned! According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Jhanvi has a HUGE crush on Ranbir Kapoor. While having a crush is a normal thing, her actions at a recent party did catch a lot of people off guard. Apparently, Jhanvi was so desperate for Ranbir’s attention that she made sure he took notice of her. But what exactly happened?

The popular tabloid revealed that after Ranbir greeted Jhanvi at a recent party, she kept blushing throughout the night. But that’s not the end of things. The young star kid also followed Ranbir around the room and made it so evident that everyone was surprised. But we can’t even blame her because Ranbir is quite a heartthrob and both of them are apparently single. (ALSO READ – Ranbir Kapoor will NEVER agree to his parents finding a bride for him, reveals an insider)

In the meantime, Jhanvi is preparing for her big Bollywood debut. After being linked to several films including Student of the Year 2, we hear that Jhanvi has finally decided to star in Marathi film, Sairat‘s Hindi remake. The makers have also roped in Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar for the movie. The duo have been spotted going to movies and dinner dates to break the ice between them. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Jagga Jasoos and the Sanjay Dutt biopic. After completing all the patch work, he will soon start working on Dragon along with Alia Bhatt. (ALSO READ – Jhanvi Kapoor NOT comfortable in Ishaan’s company? An insider spills the beans)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Jhanvi Kapoor’s crush on Ranbir Kapoor? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from B-town right here…