Sridevi’s death due to #accidentaldrowning bears an eerie resemblance to Whitney Houston’s demise

All this while we believed Sridevi had died of a massive heart attack. But today the cause of death has been revealed as accidental drowning. The post-mortem conducted on her body revealed the truth. Now everyone is trying to understand what it exactly means. But while everyone is making peace with this new piece of information, we found a connection between Sridevi and Whitney Houston. Strangely, the cause of death for both of them have been accidental drowning. (Also read: ‘Sridevi did NOT drink hard liquor’ Amar Singh argues after seeing the post-morterm report)

Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012. She was found dead, face-down in a water-filled bathtub. The news shook the world. She was the favourite of a million people and her sudden demise left everyone speechless. The coroner’s report showed that she had died due to accidental drowning. On the fateful day, Whitney had checked in to the Beverly Hilton hotel with her friends and family. They were to attend the Grammys. Clive Davis, Whitney’s assistant, had laid out a dress on the bed for the singer and left the room. When she returned, she found Houston face-down in the bathtub. Many couldn’t believe this actually happened.

Cut to, February 24, 2018. Sridevi was in a Dubai hotel, enjoying her time there, when tragedy struck. When the news broke out that she was no more, not many believed. But later it was confirmed that she had passed away due to cardiac arrest. But today, after the postmortem report came out, it became clear that she died due to accidental drowning. PTI reported that the Dubai Government revealed Sridevi had drowned in the hotel bathtub after losing consciousness.

It’s really eerie!