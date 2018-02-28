Sridevi’s family releases a statement thanking everyone for their love and support

The untimely demise of Bollywood’s legendary actress Sridevi had shocked everyone across the globe. During her last rites, we saw many Bollywood and south celebs coming and paying their last respects to the first female superstar of the country. Post her cremation her relatives from Marwah, Kapoor and Ayyappan family released an official statement thanking Sridevi’s admirers and fans for their love and support. They also requested media to respect their privacy and allow them the space to grieve. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen, you left us teary-eyed with your heartfelt tribute to Sridevi)

The official statement says,

The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today,

particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who

has gone too soon.

She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her

beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was

legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.

The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the

amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many

colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from

across the country and the world.

This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to

have of their mother… a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone.

Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called

them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their

lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.

Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in

her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them.

To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the

family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we

implore, that you give her the same respect.

The official statement was also shared by Sonam Kapoor on her instagram account.