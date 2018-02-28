Sridevi’s family releases a statement thanking everyone for their love and support

The untimely demise of Bollywood’s legendary actress Sridevi had shocked everyone across the globe. During her last rites, we saw many Bollywood and south celebs coming and paying their last respects to the first female superstar of the country. Post her cremation her relatives from Marwah, Kapoor and Ayyappan family released an official statement thanking Sridevi’s admirers and fans for their love and support. They also requested media to respect their privacy and allow them the space to grieve. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen, you left us teary-eyed with your heartfelt tribute to Sridevi)
The official statement says,
The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today,
particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who
has gone too soon.
She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her
beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was
legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well.
The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the
amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many
colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from
across the country and the world.
This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to
have of their mother… a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone.
Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called
them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their
lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.
Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in
her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them.
To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the
family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we
implore, that you give her the same respect.
The official statement was also shared by Sonam Kapoor on her instagram account.
🙏 The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well. The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone — be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world. This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother… a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts. Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them. To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.