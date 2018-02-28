Sridevi’s funeral Mumbai LIVE pics and videos: Madhuri Dixit arrives to say final goodbye to the late superstar

The entire nation is grieving with the loss of Sridevi. The legendary actress passed away at the age of 54 on the night of February 24. “Accidental drowning” was mentioned as the cause of death in the forensics report. It’s still unbelievable that she is no more. We have still not able to come to the terms with the fact that we will not see her ever. After 48 hours of critical investigation in Dubai, Sridevi’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai last night (February 27). The body was flown down to the city via a private jet. The funeral will take place at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle from 3.30 pm to 5 pm today (February 28). The condolence meeting for the late legendary actress will start from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Celebrations Sports Club, Andheri. Well wishers are heading to pay their last respects. Check out all the pictures and videos from the last rites proceedings of Sridevi, as and how it takes place today…

11:30 am – Sajid Khan on his way to pay final goodbye to Sridevi

DXGdnUlW4AErJQD

11:20 am – Neil Nitin Mukesh arrives with his father and legendary singer

DXGdU1yXcAIIYYb

11:00 am – Kajol, Tanuja, Ajay Devgn and Tanishaa Mukerji reach Celebrations Sports Club

 

DXGbKDGWkAEo3qb

10:50 am – Saroj Khan, Imtiaz Ali arrive to say their final goodbye to Sridevi

DXGadJaWkAE1I1h DXGaYBNXkAAFiCr

10: 45 am – Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Celebrations Sports Club

DXGaYBRXcAM0f6W

DXGbKDIWkAA6Dyx

10:40 am – Madhuri Dixit along with husband arrives to say her final goodbye to Sridevi

 

Madhuri-dixit

10: 37 am – Mahima Chaudhary and Alka Yagnik come to pay their last respects

 

10:35 am – Vivek Oberoi along with father Suresh Oberoi arrive at Sridevi’s prayer meet

DXGaidYWkAIdukq

10:30 am – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrive to pay her last respects to the late superstar

DXGP-erW0AAlzZ_

4

10:22 am – Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and Akshaye Khanna reach to pay condolence to Sridevi

6 (2)

DXGPrt4XUAAkGnV

10:20 am – Sushmita Sen reaches to pay condolence to Sridevi

DXGOJK4XkAEFVj_

3 5

10:10 am – Hema Malini along with daughter Esha Deol reaches to pay their last respects

10:07 am – Tabu outside the entrance of Celebrations Sports Club

DXGL-CmXUAAZPdZ

10:05 am – Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive

 

9:55 am – Urvashi Rautela reaches the club

3 4

9:54 am – Maniesh Paul pays his last respects

DXGTtQZX0AE_yfx

9:52 am – People in huge number gather outside the Celebrations Sports Club to say their final goodbye to Sridevi

DXGN7C9X0AInDMZ DXGN7D5WsAA4ZcY DXGN7DOXkAAeAmS

9:50 am – Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrive to pay condolences.

1

2

6

8

9:25 am – Arbaaz Khan reaches to pay his last respects

 

9:15 am – Sridevi’s mortal remains reach Celebrations Sports Club from her Lokhandwala residence

 