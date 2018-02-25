Sridevi’s Pakistani co-star Sajal Ali Firdous mourns her death; says ‘Lost my MOM again’

We told you how during the time when Pakistani artists were banned by India in the wake of the Uri attacks, many had to go back to their country. There were those who were working in Bollywood films then. Two of them were Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali Firdous. They obviously couldn’t promote the film in India and that broke Sridevi’s heart. All three of them played central characters in Mom. In a teary message, the actress told them how she missed them. Now that she is no more, Sajal, who played her daughter in Mom, took to Instagram to reveal to the world what she is feeling. (Also read: Sridevi’s death leaves Karan Johar heartbroken; says Indian cinema has lost its smile)

Sajal wrote, “Lost my mom again”. This is so heart-wrenching. You work with someone, get close to them and then suddenly they are snatched away from you. Life is damn cruel. Everyone is reeling under its effect. We are still trying to wrap our heads around the fact that Sridevi is no more. We can only imagine what the family members are going through. Check out Sajal’s tweet right here…

Lost my mom again… A post shared by Sajal Ali Firdous (@sajalaly) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

Also check out Sridevi’s heartfelt message



Sridevi breathed her last in the wee hours of Sunday morning owing to a massive cardiac arrest. Her body will reach India by 8 pm today and the funeral will be carried out tomorrow. RIP Sridevi…you will be dearly missed!