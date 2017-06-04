Sriti Jha’s improved fashion game, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan’s Bharatnatyam dance on Shape of You – TV Insta this week

Every week I try to bring to you the best of Instagram. This time I have got for you a mind-blowing dance video, a cuddlacious baby pic, a few magazine covers and some more cool stuff. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in!
Sriti Jha’s improved fashion game
Sriti Jha was never exactly known as a fashionista. She has always been seen in sarees and Indian dresses both on-screen and off-screen. But lately, the Kumkum Bhagya actress seems to have developed interest in fashion. She has started to experiment with her clothes. Take a look for yourself –
What I’d do without @_ankiitaa_ 😘😘😘😘 I really wish I could do justice to the hard work you had put in styling all these looks But probably next time There are somethings I’d never experiment with, but I am glad you push me to do so You’re so talented !!! Thank you sooooo much🤗 And thank you @lukitasd for baring with me and clicking all these pictures
Shakti and Mukti Mohan’s Bharatnatyam dance on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You
Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You was once again trending in India this week, courtesy Shakti and Mukti Mohan. The talented sisters released a video on social media, where they are seen performing Bharatnatyam on the tunes of the popular song. The video went viral on social media within hours. If you haven’t watched it yet and this is the time.
From reliving what we learnt as kids to presenting an Indian dance form with the India’s finest dancer. @mohanshakti you are my best dance partner, my mentor, my didi, my chikaplashht, my sab kuch!!! Forever grateful to Priya Dinesan Ma’am for her disciplined teachings and unconditional support. This is too special for us, hope you all like it🙏 #Repost @mohanshakti (@get_repost) ・・・ Loved performing this piece with my childhood dance partner @muktimohan Every time we practiced these steps got amazing memories from our Bharatnatyam class in school with Priya Mam. Mam we hope that you like it. We danced our hearts out :))))) Fusion of Bharatnatyam and Contemporary dance form performed by Mukti and Shakti Mohan on Shape of you – Carnatic Mix Big Thanks to Indian Raga for inspiring us to dance on this song. Loved this composition the second we heard it. Music credit: ‘Carnatic Mix of Shape Of You by IndianRaga (feat. Aditya Rao)’. youtube.com/indianragaproject Aditya Rao https://www.Facebook.com/adivocals https://www.instagram.com/adityara0/ Mahesh Raghvan https://www.facebook.com/followingmah… Vinod Krishnan http://facebook.com/vinodsmusic Sriram Emani (Exec Producer) https://www.facebook.com/emanisriram Fusion of Bharatnatyam and Contemporary dance form performed by Mukti and Shakti Mohan on Shape of you – Carnatic Mix Music credit: ‘Carnatic Mix of Shape Of You by IndianRaga (feat. Aditya Rao)’. youtube.com/indianragaproject Aditya Rao https://www.Facebook.com/adivocals https://www.instagram.com/adityara0/ Mahesh Raghvan https://www.facebook.com/followingmah… Vinod Krishnan http://facebook.com/vinodsmusic Sriram Emani (Exec Producer) https://www.facebook.com/emanisriram Video credit: Amar & Adi Thank you Alisha Singh for supervising our rehearsals. Special thanks to Uttam ji and family 🙂 @indianraga @teddysphotos
Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey’s candid shot
Karan, Rithvik and Ravi are having the time of their lives at Spain. They are there for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 but they do not seem to be bogged down by the deadly stunts.
Doesn’t matter where you leave or how u leave What matters is tat “U begin from where u left” Not just a friend , not my best friend , @rithvik_d There is for sure a SOUL connection with u … If u can behave in the most stupid way wen ur with someone , know that its REAL … #spain #kkk8 #instagood #fun #friends #soul #smile
Cover girls
Sargun Mehta and Lopamudra Raut featured on the cover pages of two different magazines this week. While Sargun looked classy on Lifestyle, Lopa nailed it with her sass on Femina. Take a look –
Good morning.. I woke up with this ☺️#femina #magazinecover #magazine #cover
You want to know my story? Its not full of problems and struggles as i dont want to give ressistance more energy I only belive in miracles, in my dreams and i have come this far. My story is – BELIEF IN MIRACLES thank you @tlj_magazine Guys go grab the june 2017 issue. @dannyalaghphotos you have outdone yourself with this one. Congratulations for your 1st cover and with work like this i can easily say – millions more to come.
Karanvir Bohra’s darling daughter
Get used to seeing Karanvir’s daughters’ posts ever week on BL because I am totally obsessed with his kids. Just look her Bella. I mean how can you ignore such cuteness.
It’s gonna be….is gonna be, a L.O.V.E.L.Y day, when it begins like this. Om namo shivaya 🙏 @twinbabydiaries and me ❤️
So these were our picks from Instagram this week. Did you like them? Let us know in the comments section below. And yes, stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for latest updates and gossip.