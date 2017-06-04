Sriti Jha’s improved fashion game, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan’s Bharatnatyam dance on Shape of You – TV Insta this week

Every week I try to bring to you the best of Instagram. This time I have got for you a mind-blowing dance video, a cuddlacious baby pic, a few magazine covers and some more cool stuff. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in!

Sriti Jha’s improved fashion game

Sriti Jha was never exactly known as a fashionista. She has always been seen in sarees and Indian dresses both on-screen and off-screen. But lately, the Kumkum Bhagya actress seems to have developed interest in fashion. She has started to experiment with her clothes. Take a look for yourself –

What I’d do without @_ankiitaa_ 😘😘😘😘 I really wish I could do justice to the hard work you had put in styling all these looks But probably next time There are somethings I’d never experiment with, but I am glad you push me to do so You’re so talented !!! Thank you sooooo much🤗 And thank you @lukitasd for baring with me and clicking all these pictures A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on May 31, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Shakti and Mukti Mohan’s Bharatnatyam dance on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You

Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You was once again trending in India this week, courtesy Shakti and Mukti Mohan. The talented sisters released a video on social media, where they are seen performing Bharatnatyam on the tunes of the popular song. The video went viral on social media within hours. If you haven’t watched it yet and this is the time.

Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey’s candid shot

Karan, Rithvik and Ravi are having the time of their lives at Spain. They are there for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 but they do not seem to be bogged down by the deadly stunts.

Tridev!!!! ✨✨✨🇪🇸 @imkaranwahi @ravidubey2312 A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on May 31, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

@rithvik_d for lunch … thats how i finish competition in #kkk8 @instagram BURPPPPPPP!!!!!!!! #spain #friends #instagood #lunch #yummy A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on May 30, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Cover girls

Sargun Mehta and Lopamudra Raut featured on the cover pages of two different magazines this week. While Sargun looked classy on Lifestyle, Lopa nailed it with her sass on Femina. Take a look –

Good morning.. I woke up with this ☺️#femina #magazinecover #magazine #cover A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on May 31, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

You want to know my story? Its not full of problems and struggles as i dont want to give ressistance more energy I only belive in miracles, in my dreams and i have come this far. My story is – BELIEF IN MIRACLES thank you @tlj_magazine Guys go grab the june 2017 issue. @dannyalaghphotos you have outdone yourself with this one. Congratulations for your 1st cover and with work like this i can easily say – millions more to come. A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Karanvir Bohra’s darling daughter

Get used to seeing Karanvir’s daughters’ posts ever week on BL because I am totally obsessed with his kids. Just look her Bella. I mean how can you ignore such cuteness.

So these were our picks from Instagram this week. Did you like them? Let us know in the comments section below. And yes, stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for latest updates and gossip.