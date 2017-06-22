SS Rajamouli’s Bahaubali 2 took him to Russia and we can tell you why

On April 28th, 2017, one of the biggest blockbusters hit theatres across the world. The film changed the face of cinema once and for all. Along with praise for its novel concept, the movie stormed the BO. But even 50 days of its release, the film is going p-laces quite literally. Today, Rajamouli took to social media to announce that he is in Russia for the Moscow International film festival. Turns out, his epic magnum opus, Baahubali 2 has been selected to open the festival! This is just the beginning! Considering what a roaring success Baahubali 2 has turned out to be, This will surely be one of the many festivals! Also Read: A fan watched Bahubali 2 and came out feeling disappointed

When Bahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, The film travelled across the world. It was screened at several international festivals across the world. Baahubali had become a global phenoemnan back then. Now with Bahaubali 2 faring better than Part 2, we can only image Part 2’s far reaching effect!

Baahubali 2 is the continuation of Bahaubali; The Beginning. after two years, the film finally revealed the answer to the most asked question – Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali! The mvoie was lauded for its novel concept, sharp direction, brilliant VFX and its powerful characters. Prabhas is now a global phenomenon thanks this historical drama.

Very excited to be in Russia for Moscow international film festival. Proud that #Baahubali2 is selected as the opening film. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2017

Baahubali 2 became the first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. Even after 50 days of its release, the movie continued to dominate screens in large numbers. The movie has set a fine example of quality cinema and unbeatable box office numbers. SS and team overwhelmed with the success thanked fans for their love and support. The film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan. It was produced by ARKA mediaworks.