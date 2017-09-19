Ssharad Malhotra’s Kasam – Tere Pyar Ki gets an extension of six months

This is some good news for fans of Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar’s Kasam – Tere Pyar Ki. The romantic saga has been moved to the 6 pm slot from October 1 due to Bigg Boss and given an extension of six months as well. This is indeed a happy development as the show has been under the scanner for quite some time. The low TRPs in recent times are a worrying sign but this should come as respite for fans. It is now poised at the custody battle for Natasha where Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) will fight with Abhishek (Amit Tandon) and Tanuja (Kratika Sengar).

Kasam tere pyaar ki from tonite @10.30pm every Monday – friday..yenjoiiii 😍!!!! @colorstv @itsmekratika A post shared by Sharad_Malhotra009 (official) (@sharadmalhotra009) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Kasam – Tere Pyar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra said, “I want to thank the channel, Ekta Kapoor and of course, fans who have made Kasam a hit show. We hope to complete two years successfully in March next year.” Kasam started as a reincarnation love story between Rishi (Ssharad) and Tanuja (Kratika) and how fate separates them. Later, it moved to their marriage in Tanuja’s second birth and how Rishi’s mom Rano (Vibha Chibber) separates them. Fans love the chemistry between the lead pair over and above everything else. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…