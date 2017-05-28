Star Parivaar Awards 2017 Live Blog: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik and Naira give the show a rousing start and Surbhi Chandna and Kunal Jaisingh bags the first honours

The Star Parivaar Awards 2017 started off with a performance by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). It is the highest rated show of the channel and KaiRa have a huge fan following. They looked great in their white outfits. They danced on Befikre, Ik Vaari Aa and showcased their fabulous chemistry. Mohsin was looking great and does have the moves. They were joined onstage by a few other artistes. However, what followed wasn’t that rocking. Neelu Waghela aka Bhabho descended onstage with a pair of angel wings (whatever). Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel have a fight on who will host the show and Bhabho rules that they have to do it together. Arjun is one of the best looking men of the evening in a black bandhgala and slimfit trousers. Surbhi Chandna won the Best Naya Sadasya Female. She thanked the team of Ishqbaaz. Surbhi looked fabulous in a canary yellow gown.

#Kaira takes over the stage with a performance you won’t forget! Here’s a sneak peek. #StarParivaarAwards, Tonight at 8pm! pic.twitter.com/y9TnCMGIO5 — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 28, 2017

What an amazing beginning with the first award to Anika for winning the Favourite Naya Sadasya #StarParivaarAwards pic.twitter.com/IAlC10zqVu — Saiba (@saibaz92) May 28, 2017

Later, Kunal Jaisingh, Zain Imam, Mohsin Khan and Sayyam from Suhani Si Ek Ladki were called onstage and had to do push ups with their onscreen spouses sitting on their backs. Divyanka Tripathi got the Best Maa Award from her onscreen daughter Ruhanika Dhawan and Avni aka Aditi Rathore of Naamkarann. The lady got a peck on the kiss from Vivek Dahiya before getting up on stage. Karan Patel got the Best Pita Award from his onscreen mom, Santoshi played by Shahnaz Rizwan.

Wohi my favourite Aastha won the Fresh face of the year title! I’m so happy #StarParivaarAwards pic.twitter.com/3II1PHnWW6 — Tubelight Rahul (@CricRahul1) May 28, 2017

A true role model to all the fathers in India. Congratulations, Raman for winning Favourite Pita. #StarParivaarAwardspic.twitter.com/qmFEazIo1T — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 28, 2017

The most awaited performance came now when Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna came onstage to dance on Humsafar. We know that Nakuul is a good dancer but Surbhi was also very graceful. From dreamy waltzs to lifts and aerial lifts on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it had all the elements. Nakuul’s lip sync was fab. Later, we saw his twin Maahi also come on stage to groove. Nakuul got Preetika Rao on stage and they moved on Aashiq Surrender Hua.

Surbhi Chandna and Divyanka Tripathi came to give the awards for the Most Stylish Sadasya. They looked terrific on stage. Anita Hassanandani and Meherzan Mazda gave away the awards to Reyhna Malhotra (Svetlana of Dil Bole Oberoi) and Sonakshi Sinha for Nach Baliye. Dr Sanket Bhosale came and gave us some comic relief with his act as Sanjay Dutt. The Favourite Saas award went to Krutika Desai aka Ammaji from Mere Angne Main. Actor Karam Rajpal took the award on her behalf. Vishal Singh aka Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got the Best Sasur Award.

The fave beti award went to Durga from Meri Durga and Avni from Naamkarann. Arsheen Namdaar took the trophy along with Ananya Agarwal.

Congratulations, Avni and Durga for winning the Favourite Beti Award at #StarParivaarAwards. pic.twitter.com/k7WIzyFFCX — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 28, 2017

Jubin Nautiyal gave a rousing live performance. Three couples Shoaib Ibrahim – Surbhi Jyoti, Kunal Jaisingh – Shrenu Parikh, Avinesh Rekhi – Rhea Sharma danced on his vocals. It was a really hot segment with Kunal-Shrenu and Shoaib – Surbhi gave stiff competition to each other in the hotness department. Kunal – Shrenu on Humma Humma were simply electric. The Best Mazedar Sadasya Award went to Bharti Singh from Nach Baliye and Mohammad Nazim from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. This is Nazim’s first award at Star Parivaar Awards and he was understandably ecstatic.

Looking fab in a slate grey suit, Kunal Jaisingh came on stage to announce the next set of awards. Shrenu and Neelu gave away the Best Beta Award to Nakuul Mehta for Ishqbaaz. The actor said he was happy with all the love and thanked producer Gul Khan for creating the character of SSO. One of the most spectacular acts of the evening was done by Shweta Basu Prasad (Nandini) and Rajat Tokas (Chandra). They danced on Kehna Hi Kya. Shweta looked very graceful as she did a freestyle form. Rajat Tokas made a regal entry on a chariot on the tunes of Baahubali. The crowd gave a standing ovation to his entry.

Rajat danced with Shweta on Guru’s Bin Tere. The ladies enjoyed the shirtless sight of the hunk. Shweta also killed it with her expressions. They also introduced the lead characters of Star Plus’ Aarambh, Devsena (Karthika Nair) and Varun dev (Rajneesh Duggal). Karthika danced on Saan Sa Sanan San from Ashoka.

Watch the brave princess, Devsena and the ultimate warrior, Varundev from #Aarambh take the stage by storm at #StarParivaarAwards. pic.twitter.com/Jsd4vc5hUH — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 28, 2017

Terence Lewis gave the best dance performance of the evening. It was a mix of contemporary and Latino. He was joined by Dipika Kakar, Sanjeeda Shaikh who was electrifying on Oye Oye. The Best Judge Award was given to Remo D’Souza and Karan Johar by Bharti Singh. Devoleena Bhattacharya got the Best Bahu Award. She came dancing on stage and was escorted by Nakuul. Anika from Ishqbaaz won the Fave Female Digital Sadasya Award. She said she was happy to get award from Jeetendra. Nakuul Mehta won the Best Digital Sadasya Award Male and said he was happy to feel validated now. Rhea Sharma aka Kanak got the Best Fresh Face Award.