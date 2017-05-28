Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh are the bigger winners of the night

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was telecast tonight. It is one of the most star-studded award nights in the TV industry with some of the biggest stars in attendance. We saw the leading men and women from Star Plus’ soaps turn up in their sartorial best. There was a lot of excitement about who would win the Best Jodi. The maximum craze was in the fandoms of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). These jodis put up sizzling dance performances at night. It was really eventful for the teams of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi with so many of their actors being nominated. Ishqhbaaz swept most of the awards for the night. The red carpet for the awards night was a star-studded one where everyone looked their best. Most celebs grace the red carpet with their better halves. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, Mohit Sehgal – Sanaya Irani, Aashka Goradia – Brent Goble, Bharti Singh – Harsh Limbachiyaa and a lot of other celebs posed with their spouses on the red carpet.

While Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel won the Favourite Mom and Favourite Dad awards respectively, Karan Johar and Remo D’Souza won in the Best Judges category. This year, the awards night saw a lot of new faces, courtesy all the new shows that the channel has launched. It was a night filled with amazing performances and awards that is definitely going to make fans happy. Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Chandna were the hosts for the evening and they ensured that audience left satisfied. Karan Patel was a co-host with Arjun and made us miss him as an anchor. Celebs also spoke to the media about their first time at the Star Parivaar Awards. (ALSO READ: Aashka Goradia, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Sanaya Irani – celebs who rocked the red carpet at Star Parivaar Awards 2017)

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Favourite Mom – Divyanka

Favourite Dad – Karan Patel

Favourite Naya Sadasya – Surbhi Chandna

Favourite Naya Sadasya – Kunal Jaisingh

Most Stylish Sadasya – Sonakshi Sinha, Reyhna Malhotra

Favourite Judge – Karan Johar and Remo DSouza

Favourite Beti – Durga (Ananya Agarwal) from Meri Durga and Avni (Arsheen Namdar) from Naamkarann

Favourite Beta – Nakuul Mehta

Favourite Saas – Krutika Desai aka Ammaji from Mere Angne Mein

Favourite Sasur – Vishal Singh aka Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Favourite Digital Star – Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta

Best Bahu – Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Favourite Pati – Mohsin Khan for YRKKH and Rajat Tokas for Chandra Nandini

Favourite Jodi – Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Favourite Jodi International – Anika and Shivaay from Ishqbaaz

Nayi Soch Award – Pankhuri Awasthy for Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka

Favourite Patni – Shweta Basu Prasad from Chandra Nandini and Naira from YRKKH