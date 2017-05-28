Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Nakuul Mehta proves he is a total gentleman and a friend in need – view pics!

Everyone is not going crazy about Nakuul Mehta without no reason. The handsome actor is ruling hearts with his peerless performance as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. Nakuul was nominated in most of the categories in Star Parivaar Awards 2017 and also gave a rousing performance. He is a trained dancer and grooved on Humsafar, Aashiq Surrender Hua and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Nakuul was one of the stylish men at the event in his checked suit with glares. But he proved that he was a friend in need and that stole our hearts. In case you are wondering what happened, here are the deets…

Surbhi who was wearing a stunning yellow gown at the event had some difficulty walking up the steps to take her Fave Naya Sadasya Female Award. Her gown got entangled. The lady was looking for help when Nakuul came as her knight in shining armor. He helped her adjust the trail of the gown and escorted her up. Isn’t that too cute?

We know that our ShiVika is one of the cutest but this friendship between NarBhi is damn endearing. Nakuul was accompanied by Jankee, friend Alekh and his parents to the show. The actor also won a couple of awards. Honestly, we really adore the gentleman in you, Mr Mehta. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….