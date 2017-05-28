Star Parivar Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Sanaya Irani, Aashka Goradia – celebs who rocked the red carpet

One of the most awaited award shows with the most stylish celebrities is finally here! Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Keith Sequeira, Rajat Tokas, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and a lot of other celebrities graced the red carpet of the Star Parivar Awards 2017. All these celebs look fabulous at the red carpet and we love what we were seeing in these pictures. It goes without saying that SPA 2017 is one of the sartorial highs for the TV industry. From Shweta Basu Prasad’s yellow contemporary ethnic to Rajat Tokas’ bandhgala, the clothes were wearable and chic. We were especially impressed with what Divyanka chose to wear at the red carpet. The actress wore a black one shoulder gown and tied her hair up in a bun. She looked gorgeous and definitely made heads turn with her look.

A word of mention for the boys here. Whether it was Nakuul Mehta in a monochrome suit with glares or Zain Imam in the sherwani, they looked dapper. Kunal Jaisingh opted for a slate grey formal suit that complemented Shrenu Parikh’s amazing gown. Nakuul was accompanied by wife Jankee and his mom and dad to the event. Jankee wore a black dress. The other guys who impressed us were Avinesh Rekhi, Rajat Tokas, Abhishek Verma and Sharad Kelkar. Ekta Kapoor made her red carpet appearance with her Dad, Jeetendra. The father-daughter duo looked the happiest posing with each other for the cameras. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy made one stylish couple as they posed with each other on the red carpet. Aashka Goradia also made her appearance on the red carpet with her beau Brent Goble. Nach Baliye 8 contestant and comedian Bharti Singh walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Harsh Limbachiyaa. Fans went crazy looking at Drashti Dhami and Arjun Bijlani on the red carpet. In fact, fans are super excited and have been posting constantly on social media, too. (ALSO READ: Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya brings out her inner retro diva in this vintage black gown – view pic!)

Nach Baliye 8 contestant Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also smiled for the cameras, though we didn’t quite find their red carpet outfits that flattering. Sreejita De of Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai looked absolutely sexy in a blue dress that she paired with boots. Now she is someone who would easily impress the fashion police down here at BollywoodLife. Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani were kind of twinning at the red carpet. Well, you’ll know when you see the pic.

Check out these pictures of all the celebs who walked the red carpet at the Star Parivaar Awards and tell us what you think in the comments below. Also, stay hooked with us for the complete winners list right here!

Don’t you feel it was one of the best red carpets ever. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…