Star Screen Awards 2017: Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit, Ileana D’Cruz’s fashion choices were a major let down

As the year comes to an end, we are going to come across more awards shows where the celebs will battle it out in their stylish best on the red carpet. While at the recent Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, most celebs left us stunned with their stylish attires, this was not the case at the Star Screen Awards last night. While a few celebs like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu were dressed to impress, the others have let us down. Bhumi Pednekar‘s shimmery attire fails to work for us. While the actress looks gorgeous in the flawless makeup and the princes crown hairdo, her attire was a major disappointment. While we love the top half of the shimmery attire by Manish Malhotra, the sheer bottom lands her into the worst dressed category. We love the flow of the gown and the work towards the end but the sheer layer highlighting the white slip above the knees cannot be unseen. Also Read: Star Screen Awards 2017: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu lead the best dressed category with their stunning attires

Beauty Queen Madhuri Dixit attends an award show after a long time but fails to impress us with her look for the evening. The actress opted for a sari by Manish Malhotra and the fall towards the end with ruffled knots will make you cringe. The shiny golden sari fails to blend with the sheer blouse making matter worse. We wish the gorgeous actress opted for another look instead. Kriti, on the other hand, was seen donning a black creation by Gaurav Gupta. While we are totally digging the shimmery attire and the frills towards the bottom, the sheer layer around the collar and the addition of the sleeves were unnecessary, minus that Kriti could have been on best dressed category. Ileana D’Cruz opted for a tube gown in a lovely shade of gold. However, the addition of the frill sleeves with a layer of black mires the entire outfit. It’s a shame that such a lovely look has been ruined by the addition of sleeves. Check out the worst dressed celebs below:

Which attire from the list made you cringe the most? Comment below and let us know…