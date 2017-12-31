Star Screen Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Best Direction goes to Aamir Khan’s Dangal while Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan win it big

And the Bollywood awards season of the year has finally kick-started! Star Screen Awards honours by rewarding the most deserving actors/films of 2017. While the nominations have a mix of critics and popular choice, the award for the Best Actor, however, is shared between the ones who represent the unconventional lot of Indian cinema – Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan for their respective films Newton and Hindi Medium. In fact, even the Best Actress female is won by none other than the woman of the year – Tumhari Sulu aka Vidya Balan and the one who always dares to make brave film choices – Konkana Sen Sharma for Lipstick Under My Burkha.

We love how the deserving lot is finally getting rewarded for their brilliance. Overwhelmed with the fact that her performance has been well recognised, Vidya poured her heart out on Instagram saying, “An award for Sulu is an award for the exemplary team on #TumhariSulu …because you brought out the best in me. I wouldve liked to thank each of you individually but couldn’t so here’s a Biiig Thank you n a Biiig hug to each of you…and a special mention of some special ones who i missed thanking on stage..so here goes: @rickroyco @rickroy111 and @saurabh_goswami13 …thank you for making me feel beautiful at all times..you always took such great care of me @dharajain you created Sulu’s physical space soo really that we all could transport ourselves into that world effortlessly @dg1801 and team ,thankoo for being the most efficient and smiling production team ever. Lastly,thank you @sureshtriveni ‘s A.D. team for you are the most professional ever !! Thank you universe for 3 Star Screen awards for our Sulu …#TumhariSulu. Here, check out the full winners list below:

Best Film (Critics): Newton

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal)

Best Actress (Critics): Konkona Sen Sharma (Lipstick Under My Burkha)

Best Actress: Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Actor (Critics): Rajkummar Rao (Newton)

Best Actor (Popular): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Supporting Actor: Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Neha Dhupia (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Dialogues: Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Sound Design: Shahjith Koyeri (Rangoon)

Best Background Score: Pritam (Dangal)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dangal)

Best Music Director: Pritam (Dangal)

Best Editing: Ballu Saluja (Dangal)

Best Debut Director: Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Playback Singer: Arijit Singh (Raees – Zaalima & Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati (Kanha – Shubh Mangal Savdhaan)

Best Choreographer: Shiamak Davar (Ullu Ka Pattha – Jagga Jasoos)

Hosted by Bhumi Pednekar, the awards night was attended by who’s who of Bollywood right from Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan to Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Ileana D’Cruz among others. Are you happy with the winners of Star Screen Awards this year? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.