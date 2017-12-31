Star Screen Awards 2018: Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff lead the best dressed category with their stunning choices

Star Screen Awards was a glittering affair with celebs like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz and many others in attendance. While many A-listers gave the award show a miss, the red carpet was still flooded with many B-town celebs. While some impressed us with their fashion choices on the red carpet, others left us wondering what were they thinking when they opted for the look. The Bollywood hunks stole the night with their dapper attire. Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan were seen wearing different shades of blue. When it came to the B-town divas, Taapsee Pannu left us stunned with her simple yet elegant attire. She is not a regular in the best dressed category, so we were surprised when she arrived on the red carpet in a funky yet elegant look. This attire by Pankaj and Nidhi with a deep neck coat over a pair of shorts and tie-up sandals has worked wonderfully well. Also Read: Star Screen Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan WIN it big while Best Direction goes to Aamir Khan’s Dangal

Diana Penty, on the other hand, opted for a shimmery red number by Falguni Shane Peacock and got a thumbs up from the fashion police. The off-shoulder gown with a trail at the back is really elegant. She lifted the attire further with a bob cut which blends perfectly with the off shoulder gown. Urvashi Rautela opted for a look similar to Kareena Kapoor at the recent Filmfare Awards. The actress was seen donning a bridal white gown by Belluccio and we are totally digging the look. The bottom of the dress is exactly like Kareena’s and Urvashi too manages to pull it off effortlessly. Check out the best dressed celebs from the Star Screen Awards below:

As the year comes to an end we are stunned by best dressed celebs who have left us wanting for more of their red carpet looks. Which attire do you like the best? Comment below and let us know…