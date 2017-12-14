Star Wars The Last Jedi movie review: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley are the only saving grace of this fantasy fiction

Don’t mean to get all you fans down but my first reaction on entering the theater was a hard-hitting realisation that I’ll be seeing Carrie Fisher on the big screen as Princess Leia for the last time. Mark Hamill said in an interview that people will really be delighted with her performance in The Last Jedi. And he was right. Even though Mark, too, bid farewell to the franchise with this film, Carrie not being there stings more. Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, was trolled for his weak role in The Force Awakens but he literally gives it back with his performance in this one.

Daisy Ridley also comes across as one really strong personality who will take the legacy forward. Although, to be honest, this trilogy doesn’t really have the ‘take away’ factor where you leave the theater with scenes and lines from a film that stay with you for a long time. The first half of the film has way too many sub-plots, a lot of which haven’t really been answered in the second half. The movie seems incredibly dull and slow but then it gets better towards the ending. As an ardent Star Wars fan, I was expecting a lot more. (ALSO READ: Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Watch this video to find out what Luke Skywalker would say to the traffic police)

What It’s About

With The First Order planning to destroy the Resistance, it’s up to Rey (Daisy Ridley) to convince Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to join the force and fight the dark side. Also, she feels a strange connection with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the two interact with each other using the force. While Rey is busy convincing Luke to come back or teach her the ways of the Jedi, Kylo is trying to gather his lost respect from Supreme Leader Snoke.

What’s Hot

Like every Star Wars film, this one was visually appealing, too. The last 20 minutes are the best, courtesy the face offs and the battle sequence. This goes without saying that Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher carry on the legacy of a phenomenal performance. But the force was strong with Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, too. There are quite a few scenes which will give you nostalgia and make you want to watch Episode 5 and 6.

What’s Not

The movie is incredibly long and there are way too many unanswered questions. The film could do without a lot of unnecessary scenes. It also lacks good writing and the plots seem very unoriginal. Like the face off between Kylo Ren and Rey are exactly like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, was hardly even there and we were expecting to see a lot of him in this one, after The Force Awakens. There were a couple of fight sequences which were really confusing and did not connect with the previous scenes in the film at all. For instance, Rey leaves Snoke’s spaceship in one of their spacecrafts but appears on a Millenium Falcon at the rebel base.

Verdict

I’d recommend you watch it for the love of Princess Leia aka Carrie Fisher. Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill will also impress you with their performances but don’t expect too much from the movie.