Stephen Furst of Animal House fame passes away after long battle with diabetes

Actor Stephen Furst, best known for getting his start in “Animal House”, has passed away due to complications of diabetes. He was 63. Furst died at his Moorpark, California, home on Friday. His sons Nathan and Griff Furst confirmed the death on Facebook on Saturday evening, reports variety.com. The post read: “Steve has a long list of earthly accomplishments. He was known to the world as a brilliant and prolific actor and filmmaker, but to his family and many dear friends he was also a beloved husband, father and kind friend whose memory will always be a blessing. “To truly honour him, do not cry for the loss of Stephen Furst. But rather, enjoy memories of all the times he made you snicker, laugh or even snort to your own embarrassment. He intensely believed that laugher is the best therapy, and he would want us to practice that now.”

His other accomplishments include projects like “Delta House”, “Babylon 5” and “St. Elsewhere”. In 2016, the actor made headlines for protesting the Oscar Academy’s rule change. Furst was also a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association. Furst’s wife Lorraine Wright died earlier this year.