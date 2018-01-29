Steven Spielberg to begin shooting Indiana Jones 5 in 2019

Steven Spielberg plans to shoot the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’ at some point in 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary filmmaker will move ahead with ‘Indy 5’ before going into production on ‘West Side Story’. Disney handed out a July 10, 2020 release date for the adventure last April. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 10 promo: Salman Khan’s Indiana Jones act in this spooky ad will get you excited)

The untitled Indiana Jones Project comes more than a decade after its previous installment, ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’ Spielberg, who helmed the previous four installments, signed on to direct back in 2016. Harrison Ford will star in the title role once again, with Spielberg drawing from a script by David Koepp. This would also mean that the movie will be Spielberg’s next project after he directed “Ready Player One”, due to be out on March 30.

In September 2017, it was reported that the script for “Indiana Jones V” had been written, but it is unknown if it needs to undergo a rewriting. Plot details of the film are not out yet either.