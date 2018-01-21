Stop press! Desi girl Priyanka Chopra to announce the Oscar nominations and we can’t keep calm

Look who is back to stealing all the limelight at the Oscars again! Priyanka Chopra is all set to announce the Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Got another reason to stay hooked on to social media the coming week, don’t you. The Academy posted a behind the scenes picture of PeeCee getting all ready to announce the nominations on the sets. She is wearing a grey top with black high-waist pants. We can’t wait to see Priyanka at the Oscars already. Every time she has made an appearance on the red carpet or the stage, she has left us falling in love with her even more.

We can’t wait to see what she will be wearing for the Oscars this year. PeeCee has managed to beat all the other actress in Hollywood to become the most talked about celebrity during awards in the west. Well, you can’t really blame her for that. I mean, look at her. Obviously, you cant stop talking about her or stop looking at her. Be ready to be stunned by this diva on Tuesday. Check out this post by The Academy right here. (ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s recent pictures from the sets of Quantico prove work always comes first for her)



Excited much for the upcoming nominations? Priyanka is currently also shooting for Quantico 3 and is keeping us entertained. Fans get super excited to see all her updates on social media and we’re pretty sure that they will be excited for this one, too. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.