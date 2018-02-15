Suhana Khan clutching Shanaya Kapoor in this pic will totally make you miss your BFF

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor are the ultimate BFFS. We have seen them hanging out with each other on several occasions. Well, they were out partying once again with each other and thanks to Sanjay we have a picture. The actor took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his daughter with her friend and captioned it, “They grow up so fast”.

Suhana and Shanaya are both looking drop dead gorgeous. Suhana chose a long crop top for the evening and sequinned black jeans. She kept it subtle. Shanaya wore a lacy green top and a pair of hoop earrings. It is refreshing to see someone wear hoops so elegantly after a long time. Suhana has clutched Shanaya close to her in this picture and it will totally make you miss your BFF. How long has it been since you hugged your best friend tightly?

Suhana Khan is an aspiring actress and is studying filmmaking in London. When Shah Rukh was asked to comment on Suhana’s Bollywood debut, he had said in an interview, “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right. She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.”