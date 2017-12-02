Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan – Which star kid do you think will make a splash in 2018? Vote now!

While B-town celebs, as always, have been the centre of attention, star kids, too, join their league this year. Star kids, who are all set for their Bollywood debut, are often spotted outside the gym and dance classes, as they gear up for their debut. While some have already started shooting for their debut film, others are yet to go down that road. Nevertheless, there is one place where they all are seen under the same roof and it is when they come together for a party. Star kids’ stunning transformation in terms of their styling at these parties has made them a favourite with the fashion police. Every time they step out for a party, they are dressed to kill. Sporting the latest fashion trends and funky attires, the star kids bring a refreshing change with their simple yet elegant attires at the parties.

Bollywood’s Kardashian sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have surely got their ravishing styling from their mother, Sridevi. The two are seen rocking western and ethnic attires at parties and often make it to our list of best dressed celebs. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, often give us sibling goals. We love the way that Sara is seen looking after Ibrahim all the time. While she has already started shooting for her debut film, Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Ibrahim is yet to set foot in Bollywood. Talking about brother-sister duos, we also have Suhana and Aryan Khan. While Aryan is seen staying away from most B-town parties, Suhana manages to steal the limelight there. There is no word on their Bollywood debut yet but Suhana’s recent outings with besties, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor, has left us impatient for her debut. Also Read: From being shy to sensational; here’s Suhana Khan’s DRASTIC transformation over the years – view pics

Chunky Pandey’s daughter, Ananya Pandey, has become the new paparazzi favourite. She is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff. The first poster of the film, featuring the actor is out already, and has left us impatient for a confirmation on Ananya’s role in the film. Shahid Kapoor’s brother, Ishaan Khatter, too, has kickstarted the first schedule of his film, Dhadak, with Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan won the Best Actor Award For Beyond The Clouds at IFFI recently and has already become a part of B-town.

This is what the star kids have been up to in 2017. Now, with their upcoming Bollywood debut next year, which star kid are you looking forward to in 2018? Check the pictures below and vote now for your favourite celeb!