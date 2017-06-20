Suhana Khan’s stunning orange dress gets a style verdict from mummy Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan looked ultra hot in an tangerine bandage dress at wife Gauri Khan’s restaurant launch which was held recently. She looked damn sexy in that dress and the paparazzi couldn’t stop clicking her at the launch of ARTH, the restaurant designed by Gauri. Suhana’s pictures are everywhere on social media! She’s undergone this massive transformation in the last few years and it’s commendable to see how successfully she has groomed herself. Wondering what Gauri has to say about Suhana’s hot avatar? Well, she took to Twitter to share her views on it saying, “Orange …worked Pamela Grover, thanks. (sic)” (ALSO READ: While everyone swooned over Shah Rukh and Suhana at Gauri Khan’s restaurant launch, Aryan Khan swiftly evaded all the attention)

So that means Gauri, too, has given a thumbs up to Suhana’s look…and why not? There would hardly be anyone who wouldn’t approve of Suhana’s outfit from the restaurant launch. Moreover, Suhana has got a stringly looking face, sharp features and she’s pretty damn good at acting too. Remember that video that went viral on social media, which had Suhana act in one of the skits at her college? Which means, she is just ready to venture into Bollywood. Though she is just 17, I am sure she might be flooded with offers already. Let’s hope the diva enters Bollywood soon. Talking about her Bollywood debut, SRK opened up in an interview recently with DNA where he said, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it, and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do.”