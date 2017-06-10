Suhana made Shah Rukh Khan watch Jab We Met but he loved this Imtiaz Ali film more

Shah Rukh Khan is doing a film with Imtiaz Ali for the first time. The director is known for his intense love stories which always have every emotion a person goes through when in a relationship. Most of the time, they even mirror the reality of relationships in today’s time and guess that’s what made Shah Rukh Khan call him the modern day Yash Chopra. In fact, the title Jab Harry Met Sejal stems out from one of his earlier hits Jab We Met. The actor has watched the latter thanks to Suhana but it is Socha Na Tha that he liked more. Now that makes him one of us because Imtiaz’s debut film Socha Na Tha is a notch above everything he has made so far! And SRK seems to agree with us. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film with Imtiaz Ali is called Jab Harry Met Sejal – do you like it?)

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shah Rukh said, “My little girl (daughter Suhana Khan) had shown me parts of Jab We Met (an earlier Imtiaz directorial) and I had enjoyed it. But I had watched Socha Na Tha featuring Abhay Deol, which had released when Imtiaz was not well-known and I had loved it a lot more! Rockstar was brilliant but it didn’t do too well at the box-office because Imtiaz sometimes makes his love stories too intense. Not this time though. We’ve made sure it’s all about love and happiness.”

Calling Imtiaz modern-day Yash Chopra, SRK said, “Adi (filmmaker Aditya Chopra) told me that I’m called the King of Romance but I’ve not done a romance since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, since they’ve all been “just another love story”. But doing an unabashed love story in my age depends entirely on the writing. Imtiaz’s story is wonderfully penned, proving that he’s a modern-day Yash Chopra. Imtiaz believes in love… classic, unconditional love. He always shoots his films abroad, and loves food.”

Well Imtiaz, coming from Shah Rukh that’s a huge compliment.