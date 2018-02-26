Suhasi Dhami to recreate Deewani Mastani from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani

Zee TV’s recently launched show, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se has already started garnering appreciation from the viewers for its strong unconventional storyline. As per the recent development, Suhasi Dhami aka Vedika and Mohit Dagga aka Gautam’s marriage is soon going to take place and the preparations are on in full swing. On the other hand, Karan Jotwani, who is playing the role of Sahil is left heartbroken by this marriage. We already gave told you that this marriage will be graced by Jamai Raja jodi Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma. According to the latest news, Suhasi will be the main attraction of the marriage and will be sporting a Mastani look from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh-starrer Bajirao Mastani. (Also Read: Drashti Dhami shares the first promo of sister-in-law Suhasi Dhami’s comeback show Aapke Aa Jaane Se; watch video)

The actress is in high spirits and speaking to a leading entertainment portal, she said, “There was a great level of energy and positive spirit when I began to perform. This is one of my favourite songs and I thoroughly enjoyed dancing, especially because my costume was super comfortable and enabled me to move freely. Moreover, it is always fun to perform and dance in front of the camera.” Isn’t it exciting? Amidst all this, Vedika will be seen engrossed in her own thoughts and fighting an internal battle, while Sahil is all set to expose Gautam in front of Vedika and her family. The sequence is surely going to be grand and will be undoubtedly loved by the audience.

This is not the first time that a moment is recreated from Bollywood on the small screen. Previously, Star Plus’ famous show Ishqbaaz has already set screens on fire with steamy lovemaking scene of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) on the song Laal Ishq from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Moreover, Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actors Avinesh Rekhi and Rhea Sharma also recreated steamy consummation scene inspired by Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s Ang Laga De Re.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.