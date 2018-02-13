Sui Dhaaga first look out! Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s drastic makeover as Mauji and Mamta will leave you stunned – view pic

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is one of the most intriguing films of the year. Though not much is known about the movie, we know it is a love story set in India’s heartland. So surely you won’t see the duo in urban casuals at all in the movie, right? Well, there’s more than just that. Varun and Anushka have undergone a drastic transformation to play Mauji and Mamta, respectively, in Sui Dhaaga. They will not only be seen in never seen before avatars, but will also talk a different dialect in the movie.

But apart from just this information on their characters, the makers also released the first look of Varun aka Mauji and Anushka aka Mamta from Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. In the first two pictures, we see Varun wearing a typical desi, cream printed shirt along with brown pants, while Anushka sits behind him in a purple and mustard coloured saree. Varun sports a moustache for the first time, while we see Sindoor on Anushka’s head too. Both the stars even sport different hairdos and we have to say that they completely look like that they have come from a village. Quite clearly the duo has gotten into the skin of their characters. Check out the first look of Varun and Anushka from Sui Dhaaga – Made In India right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below!

For those of you who don’t know, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is a film about finding love and respect through self-reliance. It is going to be a heart-warming story and will surely help promote the Make In India campaign across the country. Varun and Anushka have also been paired for the first time and with the film being directed by Sharat Katari under the Yash Raj Films banner, everyone is quite eager to watch Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. And with the film set to release on September 28 this year, a week before Gandhi Jayanti, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about the movie right here.