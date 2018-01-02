Sunidhi Chauhan blessed with a baby boy on January 01

Popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan might have had the best start to New Year 2018 as she was blessed with a baby boy on January 01. The musician turned mother after giving birth to her first baby at Surya Hospital in Mumbai. Sunidhi Chauhan and hubby Hitesh Sonik are on cloud nine after welcoming their first child last evening. Sunidhi’s obstetrician-gynaecologists were Dr. Ranjana Dhanu and Dr Mohan Gadam. And Dr Ranjana Dhanu revealed in a statement, “The baby and mother are both doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20pm on the 1st of January 2018.” Dr Bhupendra Avasthi, Director of Pediatrics, Surya Hospitals also added, “The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well.”

For those of you who don’t know, Karan Johar, Johnty Rhodes, Diana Hayden and Shweta Tiwari have also delivered their babies at Surya Hospitals, Mumbai. For those of you who don’t know, Sunidhi Chauhan got married to music composer Hitesh Sonik (Main Baani Teri Radha fame) in 2012 and they’ve always wanted to start a family. And looks like that’s what they finally did. While we have no idea what the couple plan to name their child, we are quite eager to know it and see his first pictures. (ALSO READ – Aiyaary song Lae Dooba: Sunidhi Chauhan’s vocals perfectly complement Sidharth – Rakul Preet’s understated romance)

Well, here’s congratulating Sunidhi and Hitesh on their first child and we wish them all the best in their new journey of life with their kid. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates and pictures of Sunidhi Chauhan’s baby boy right here.