Sunil Grover’s Ahmedabad show gets cancelled after event organizer sues the comedian – Read deets here!

Sunil Grover was going to perform in Ahmedabad along with comedians Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale on May 27 but the live gig has been cancelled for now. Earlier this month, when the news of Sunil coming back with his ‘Comedy Family’ broke, excited fans rushed to online booking centers to secure a seat at the event. This was going to be the first time, after they quit The Kapil Sharma Show, that all these comedians would have performed together. But unfortunately, the event has been cancelled now.

Rajpal Vastupal Shah, a resident of Ahmedabad and an event organizer by profession, has filed a complaint alleging that Mumbai-based event manager Devang Shah and Sunil’s manager, promised to organize Sunil’s event with him, but breached the contract later and decided to hold the event with a different organizer in Ahmedabad. He claims that Sunil was being paid a higher amount by the organizer and that’s why he ditched him. However Sunil told Indian Express that he had to opt out of the show because Rajpal wanted to change the date of the show and Sunil wasn’t unavailable on that date.

Rajpal has reportedly moved the court and filed a complaint under section 417, 418 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A local magistrate in Ahmedabad has now ordered an investigation against Sunil and Devang on charges of cheating the organizer and has asked the police to investigate the allegations. “On Facebook , I saw the poster of ‘The Comedy Family Show’ in Ahmedabad and I was shocked as the concept was mine and I saw the poster that said it is happening on May 27. When I called Devang, he said I didn’t have the ‘patience’ for the show,” claims Rajpal. “He’s offering me other dates, but I wanted to be the first one to bring Sunil to a show in the city,” Rajpal told Times Of India.

However Devang says that he took the token amount of Rs 10 Lakh to organize the event but returned it soon after he realized that Sunil is unavailable on the changed date. He further told that everything was fine till the token amount was returned, the harassing calls started after the money was sent in Rajpal’s account.

The officials released an official statement on social media today and announced that the show stands cancelled due to legal trouble. They apologized to the fans of the comedian and ensured that their tickets will be refunded.