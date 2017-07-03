Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar upset with Kiku Sharda, the comedian says it’s all BAKWAAS

Yesterday, we read a report of how comedians Sunil Grover and Ali Asghar are extremely upset with Kiku Sharda. The reason behind this was the fact that Kiku liked a tweet that highlighted that Sunil and Ali’s first mega endeavour on TV, Super Night with Tubelight scored low on the TRP charts as compared to The Kapil Sharma Show. They feel it was unfair since Sunil’s show was a one off thing and it got preponed. Moreover, the slot wasn’t exactly prime time. It is a known fact that though they are not on board, Sunil and Ali are still pals with Kiku and his tweet apparently hurt them a lot. (Also Read: Salman Khan and Sunil Grover FAIL to beat Kapil Sharma in the TRP race)

When Bollywood Life got in touch with Kiku, he said, “Yes, I am reading reports of them being upset with me. This is not true. We are friends and our relationship is very good. All this is bakwaas.” Kiku has been under the spotlight ever since he chose to stay back with Kapil Sharma on the show while the others bowed out. Many questioned his actions while a large section have praised his friendship and loyalty for the star comedian. Incidentally, Kiku is a regular on Sunil Grover’s live shows where he plays Bumper. (Also Read: Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar upset with their former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Kiku Sharda’s recent tweet?)

The Kapil Sharma Show has seen a resurgence in ratings recently. The show has regained its spot in top 10 and is quite consistent as well. Ali and co are coming on Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company, which will go on air from mid-July. Sunil will do cameos on that show. While many feel there is a clear divide between Kapil’s ex-colleagues, Kiku maintains that is not the case as people assume it to be. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…