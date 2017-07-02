Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar upset with their former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Kiku Sharda’s recent tweet?

By now we are all aware of the fall out between Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar with Kapil Sharma, in the middle of a flight from India to Australia. It’s been more than three months and a lot has been said and done about it but looks like the whole feud refuses to die down. Recently Salman Khan for the promotion of his film Tubelight, chose Sunil Grover over The Kapil Sharma Show as instead of making his presence felt on Kapil’s show, he appeared on a special show called Supernight with Tubelight. When the TRP ratings of both the episodes were revealed it was learnt that Kapil Sharma’s show won over Sunil Grover’s. Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar returns to the team in a shayari-filled episode

While everyone was talking about the same, it was Kiku Sharda’s one tweet that seemed to have hurt Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar the most. According to a source of Times Of India, a fan recently shared the ratings of the two shows with Kiku on Twitter, as he wrote, “BARC Ratings Week 25; #TheKapilSharmaShow 2.0 (Urban) #SuperNightWithTubelight 1.7 (Urban).” Kiku replied with a simple, “God is kind”. This left Sunil, Ali and Sugandha Mishra upset as not in their wildest dream they imagined that Kiku could tweet something like that as he is privy to what all transpired between Kapil and Sunil in the middle of the flight. Also read: Salman Khan and Sunil Grover FAIL to beat Kapil Sharma in the TRP race

The source further added that Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar also feel that there can’t be any comparison between the two shows as initially Sunil’s show was supposed to air on Sunday and was preponed at last minute because of the final cricket match between India and Pakistan. Also the promotions were almost minimal and even the slot was of late night and not prime time as given to The Kapil Sharma Show. Despite all this the show got a fair amount of viewership.

Interestingly, Sunil and Kiku, in their characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Nurse Bumper, do live shows together. Wonder what will happen now?