Sunil Grover dismisses allegations of his unethical behaviour and hints at a new show

After the noisy fall-out with Kapil Sharma and his show, Sunil Grover has been focusing on live performances across India. At the moment he is mum on his future plans for television. Sunil has received offers from various channels to do his own comedy shows. The one he is considering most seriously is for Sony, the channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show of which Sunil was part of. The channel now wants Sunil to do his own show. However, the comedian isn’t revealing anything. “Right now, Rinku Devi (one of the characters he played in the show) is on maternity leave. She will deliver soon. And the good news will cheer up all her admirers.” At the moment, he is happy about the one-on-one contact with his audience. “I’ve always enjoyed being in front of live audiences. So there’s nothing new in my live appearances.” What is new is the hue and cry raised by an events organiser in Ahmedabad who accused Sunil of hijacking a live performance. (Also Read: Sabse Bada Kalakar: Sunil Grover gets flirty with Raveena Tandon but Ali Asgar’s comment on ‘plane incident’ is hilarious)

Sunil explains, “This organiser wanted to shift the date of our show. So we shifted the organiser instead. The hue and cry is nothing more than an attention-grabbing gimmick. We’ve done nothing unethical.” The actor is on a high with his live shows. His Comedy Clinic in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium was a sell-out and his show in Dubai was a hit as well. He has been collaborating with Kiku Sharda and Ali Asghar for his shows. Sunil has been a part of Sony TV’s shows like Sabse Bada Kalakar and Indian Idol. His act in the finale of Indian Idol was loved and appreciated by all. The comedian-actor was also nominated for the Best Male Debut for his role in Vaishakhi List. (Also Read: Sunil Grover’s Ahmedabad show gets cancelled after event organizer sues the comedian – Read deets here!)

The actor’s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show made headlines for almost a month. Sunil who plays Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi exited the show after the news of his massive fight with Kapil Sharma onboard the Air India flight from Australia to India broke out. It seems a drunk Kapil had hit Sunil with a shoe after he pointed out his abusive behaviour towards Chandan Prabhakar. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…