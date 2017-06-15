Sunil Grover: I came back to Sony TV only for a very special person, Salman Khan

Sunil Grover, sorely missed on The Kapil Sharma Show says he is making a comeback on the channel Sony TV, which hosts Kapil’s show, but only for an episode and one man — Salman Khan. Grover had walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show after a mid-air skirmish with Kapil that left a bitter aftertaste. Despite rumours of a rapprochement, Grover decided to stay away from Kapil’s show. But then man proposes, Salman disposes. The superstar, it seems, was so keen to promote his new film Tubelight with Sunil that he refused to go on The Kapil Sharma Show without Grover. Also read: Forget The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan laughed till he cried with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar on Super Night with Tubelight – view pics

Reveals a source in interaction with DNA, “In a dilemma and not willing to offend Salman, the channel decided to do a special show independent of Kapil’s to bring Sunil back for Salman.” Speaking of which, Sunil too added stating, “I came back to Sony only for a very special person, Salman Khan. It’s a special show dedicated to his new film Tubelight. ” Sunil who has been doing extensive live shows after his split with Kapil says he was happy to be on television again. “I worked in front of a camera after a while. I must say I enjoyed myself thoroughly.”

Pictures from Sunil and Salman’s ‘Supernight With Tubelight’ has already got the internet talking. In fact, the promos too look so entertaining that everyone who missed Sunil as Dr Mashoor Gulati are going to finally breathe a sigh of relief that he’s back! With the excitement building up with every passing day, we won’t be surprised if this one episode of Salman with Sunil Grover will manage to record the highest TRP ratings on television. Like you never know! It’s indeed a matter of worry for Kapil Sharma, now that Salman too has sided with Grover…Are you Team Kapil or Team Sunil? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates.