Sunil Grover is all set to replace Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek on television

This has been one hell of a year with shows going off-air and getting replaced so quickly. After the whole drama and controversy surrounding Kapil Sharma’s mid air fight with Sunil Grover, then him making Bollywood celebrities wait on the set or cancelling shoots at the last moment, he finally decided to take a break. The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air temporarily till Kapil recovers and is healthy. There was buzz about Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company going off-air, too and the comedian just confirmed the news. Krushna confirmed the news to TOI about the show going off-air this month.

He said, “It’s not about the show going off air because it was always supposed to be a limited series. But we were planning a new season and had decided to introduce some new elements. Now, I think they are introducing Sunil’s show in that slot which we were not aware of. It’s not like we weren’t getting TRPs but our time slot was abruptly changed and this fact wasn’t publicised well. The 9 pm audience belonged to Kapil so getting appreciation in that slot wasn’t easy. We needed more time.” Krushna also added that he is very happy for Sunil. (ALSO READ: Find out all about Sunil Grover’s comeback show with The Drama Company’s Sudesh Lehri right here – watch video)

He added, “It’s the channel’s decision and Sunil is very popular. He’s visited my set many times and I’m happy he is getting his show. I’m comfortable with him and open to working with him in future.” Speaking about his future plans, he adds, “I’m headed to Greece with Kashmera and the kids. Being a new father I’m in a beautiful phase of life. We’ve named one son Krishangg and are still deciding what to call the other boy.”

Meanwhile, team Kapil is all set and waiting for him to recover. Kiku Sharda told the news portal, “Kapil is giving time to his health and I haven’t spoken to him lately as it is important for him to take rest right now. I genuinely want him to take this time off so that he comes back stronger. Our team is all set and waiting that as soon as Kapil gets well we will start shooting.”

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.