Sunil Grover joins Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus 3

Varun Dhawan is all set to return to the big screen with Judwaa 2. The film is a reboot to the original Salman Khan hit, that released 20 years ago in 1997. Since the first trailer of Judwaa 2 was dropped it has created a lot of buzz among the moviegoers. Varun Dhawan, too, is leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film. As the film is just a week away from its release, Varun Dhawan, along with film’s lead actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, visited the sets of Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus 3. Interestingly enough, joined him on the sets was ace comedian and extremely talented, Sunil Grover.

Varun Dhawan took to Twitter as he posted a pic from the sets and captioned it, “#judwaa2 meet #Abcd2 aur phir hota hai dance aur comedy ka dharma grand finale #dance plus”

The picture features, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sunil Grover, Remo D’Souza, Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. Also read: Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 making video: Watch Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez go all crazy behind-the-scenes

Check out the pic and the post below:

#judwaa2 meet #Abcd2 aur phir hota hai dance aur comedy ka dharma grand finale #dance plus pic.twitter.com/iDY1WUpw6T — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 21, 2017

While Judwaa 2 is slated for a September 29, 2017 release, but the film is having trouble with the CBFC. Varun Dhawan can’t talk about his dear friend Alia Bhatt without an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from her. Not on screen anyway. That’s what director David Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala discovered when their Judwaa 2 star Varun made a passing reference to Alia. The CBFC’s (Central Board Of Film Certification) request left Dhawan and Nadiadwala shocked. “They wanted an NOC from Alia before she can be mentioned in Judwaa 2. Nadiadwala and Dhawan argued that Alia was his buddy and therefore it wasn’t going to be a problem. But the CBFC was adamant. Friend or foe, you have to get an NOC from all living persons who are mentioned in film.” Read the full report here. Also read: No Alia Bhatt in Judwaa 2 without NOC, CBFC tells Varun Dhawan

