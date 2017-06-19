Sunil Grover to only make a special appearance on Krushna Abhishek’s show Comedy Company

While Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have joined hands with Krushna Abhishek for a new show Comedy Company, Sunil Grover has stayed away from it. The show is produced by the same team that was earlier associated with The Kapil Sharma Show before the big Kapil-Sunil fight happened.

Sources say that the popular comedian who did a special integration episode of Tubelight with Salman Khan is not keen on being part of any show, right now. “After his fight with Kapil, Sunil doesn’t want to take on any show permanently. However, he will make guest appearances on Comedy Company playing different characters. He doesn’t want to be bound to any one show or channel,” inform sources.

Talking about his special comeback on Sony, Sunil had said, “I came back to Sony only for a very special person, Salman Khan. It’s a special show dedicated to his new film Tubelight. ” Sunil who has been doing extensive live shows after his split with Kapil says he was happy to be on television again. “I worked in front of a camera after a while. I must say I enjoyed myself thoroughly.”

Sunil was one of the main attractions of The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans loved his characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati from the bottom of their hearts. He was probably the only one who was able to give it back, in good humour, to Kapil during the skits on the show. But all disappeared in ashes after a brutal flight occurred between the Kapil and Sunil on flight inbound India from Australia. Reportedly, Kapil was drunk and got upset seeing his team eat before him. He hurled abuses at them, and an altercation took place between him and Sunil. Reportedly, Kapil even threw a shoe at his colleague. They parted ways on a bad note, despite Kapil being apologetic about what he had done. Since then rumours of Sunil coming up with a new show, with Ali Asgar by his side.