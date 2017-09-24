Sunil Grover turns Billa Sharabi for a music video and we don’t know what to make of it

Sunil Grover became a bigger rage after his fallout with Kapil Sharma than he already was. Interestingly, in this feud, Kapil’s fans sided with Grover. And post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, it slumped so bad consistently that it went off air. Kapil is calling it a break but we know Grover’s absence has affected the show. Now the actor is busy doing gigs and gags at various shows. He was recently seen in the Grand Finale of Dance Plus 3. But that’s not all that he is doing. Sunil will be seen in a music video soon as Billa Sharabi and he released the promo today. Well, although we are pretty sure he will do a fab job in making us laugh out loud in the video, the promo didn’t even make us chuckle. Not judging…just stating what we felt.

So the video has a very shabbily dressed Sunil as an old man ready to throw up when a message declares that a fun video will be out soon. Well, we hope that is the case. The actor even mentions that he is singing in the video while the composition is of Amit Trivedi. Check out the promo right here…

Promo of a Music Video by Billa Sharabi releasing on Tuesday, 26th Sep. Voice is mine Music is by @ItsAmitTrivedi 🙈 pic.twitter.com/T4rW259FBN — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 24, 2017

Now, Sunil might just deliver yet another hilarious music video like the one with Rinku Bhabhi in it. Posing as the character he played on the Kapil Sharma’s show, she sang about her unromantic husband which had gone viral. The character has a distinct way of talking and that had been liked by one and all. So we can totally trust him to stun us with this too and for that, we are ready to wait till September 26.