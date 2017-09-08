Sunny Deol – Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys and Arjun Rampal’s Daddy start off very slowly at the box office

Sunny Deol – Bobby Deol‘s Poster Boys and Arjun Rampal‘s Daddy have hit the screens today, on September 8. And while both the films looked interesting and had intriguing plots, looks like they haven’t started off well. According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, we hear that Poster Boys and Daddy have started off very slow, recording about 10 per cent occupancy in the early morning shows. Though they have witnessed a slight increase in occupancy during the afternoon shows, this is a below par start, to say the least. They might see a further growth by the evening shows, but Saturday and Sunday will be very crucial for both Poster Boys and Daddy.

Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, also mentioned about the slow start that the movies have got, but with good content, he expects both the movies to pick up. As he revealed on Twitter, “BO following similar pattern for *most* new films. Fri morning/noon = lukewarm. Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits. This Friday is no exception. #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow. Here’s hoping there’s a +ve turnaround before day ends.” Both the films have got decent reviews from both the critics as well as the moviegoers. So, surely, the movies should do well at the box office. (ALSO READ – Poster Boys movie review: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer packs a solid comical punch)

While talking about Poster Boys, our film critic, Gaurang Chauhan, mentioned in his review, “Despite the loose ends in the script, it’s Shreyas Talpade, the director, along with the aura and charisma of Sunny Deol, a great performance by Bobby Deol that keep the film floating and entertains you throughout. The film doesn’t get preachy at all and yet delivers a message even if it’s half baked. Watch it for the funny jokes and the chemistry shared between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. You are in for a blast.” (ALSO READ – Daddy movie review: Arjun Rampal puts in a solid performance but it is the recreation of Mumbai’s bygone era that is applause-worthy)

Urmimala Banerjee, was also all praise for Daddy, as she wrote in her review, “Daddy is complete cinema engaging various aspects of filmmaking with finesse. However, the story might not resonate with the masses due to the low emotional quotient. Watch it for the good performances and stunning look into Mumbai’s bygone eras. And it will be more enjoyable if you read up a bit on Arun Gawli and head to the theatre.” (ALSO READ – Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys will BEAT Arjun Rampal’s Daddy at the box office over the first weekend, predicts trade expert)

With good reviews and a potential of growth, we expect Poster Boys and Daddy to earn Rs 10-15 crore over the first weekend. But who will reign supreme between the two? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the box office updates of Poster Boys and Daddy right here…