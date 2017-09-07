Sunny Deol on his favourite pin-up girl: I did not have any place left on my wall, there were so many of them

Sunny Deol and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath have been the poster boys of everything masculine and macho about Bollywood. The tough yet gentle actor is now a part of ‘Poster Boys’ a film that deals with vasectomy. Till a few years back, no one would have imagined the superstar in a film like this but times are changing. When Bollywood Life met Sunny Deol, he was his quiet yet affable self at a suburban five-star. After a warm welcome, he gets talking. Obviously, the first question was what made Sunny take up a film based on such a risque subject. “It was the idea, which was very interesting. As an actor, it is fun to do something new, which is very interesting. The story excited me a lot. It is funny, that even when you do something different people ask you, “different kyun kar rahe ho”,” he says (laughs). Sunny will be seen with brother Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in the film. The Deols have been known for their virility all through but the hilarious trailer sees them as men in a sensitive situation after their faces come on a vasectomy campaign. At this moment, brother Bobby opines, “I feel fans love to see their favorite actors. They enjoy it even more when they are doing something completely different. I am sure our fans will love this film.” (Also Read: Poster Boys Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade are here to face some new controversy at the Drama Company)

The macho actor himself has adorned the walls of many teenagers during the nineties. So, who was Sunny Deol’s most loved pin-up girl? “Oh my God! I did not have any place left on my wall, there were so many of them. I used them like wallpaper. Jahan bhi dekho kuch na kuch accha dekho,” says Sunny, leaving us in splits. He also revealed to us that while he was sensitive to lies, younger brother Bobby was sensitive about everything. “He is my emotional little brother,” he said. Poster Boys is one of the smaller films of the year budget-wise. (Also Read: Sunny Deol calls up Ajay Devgn before signing Singham 3)

Poster Boys is one of the smaller budget films of the year and 2017 has been a fab year for content-driven flicks. “We have seen a lot of big budget rubbish in the industry. I feel it have birth to content. And we have so many younger people fighting hard to make content-driven films. With great quality, it is not expensive films but these smaller films that are doing better.” The actor was also critical of the remaking business in the industry. He said, “Recycling is the buzzword today and I feel Bollywood takes it too seriously. So many producers/directors prefer to remake instead of bringing out something new.”

The actor also reveals that they did a lot of rehearsals to make sure the scenes looked perfect. Everyone would start their day early and try to wind up on time. Shreyas Talpade also told us that it was Sunny’s idea that he direct Poster Boys. Elaborating on this, Sunny said, “It helps when the director is also a part of the film as an actor as he understands a scene much better performance-wise. Shreyas was fab as a first-timer.” So, how much would he rate him on a scale of 10. “11 out of 10,” says he signing off.