Sunny Deol’s Mohalla Assi finally gets clearance for release from Delhi high court

Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Mohalla Assi, which was not getting approval for its release from CBFC for last two years, has been finally cleared by the Delhi High Court. The film, which is based on Kashinath Singh’s novel, Kashi Ka Assi, was objected to by the CBFC due to its abusive and explicit content, which will hurt communities and their sentiments. Director of the film, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who fought for over two years for its release says that filmmakers need to be prepared for a legal battle if they want to certify their films.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, “The court ordered the film to be released after muting one word. No cuts or modifications were asked for, which raises the question why did the examining and reviewing committees of the CBFC object in the first place. It seems the guidelines for certification are being misinterpreted by the CBFC.” When asked to him that ex-chief Pahlaj Nihlani might have been the reason for Mohalla Assi’s delay, he replied, “I don’t know what the agenda was, but every possible attempt was made by the CBFC and the FCAT to delay the film.” (Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Prateik Babbar seek inspiration from SRK and Sunny Deol’s Darr to shoot a chase sequence for Baaghi 2)

Chandraprakash Dwivedi also talked about his concern for other filmmakers, who have suggested the Shyam Benegal committee to introduce more categories for the films, where the films can be certified without altering their script. “The system has worsened, the board may have a new chairperson, but I don’t think how the CBFC functions will change. Every filmmaker may have to prepare for a prolonged legal battle with the CBFC for certification.”

Mohalla Assi will now release with ‘A’ certificate and a disclaimer to avoid any controversy. But do you think after two years, the film will attract the audience to the theatres? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.