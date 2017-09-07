Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys will BEAT Arjun Rampal’s Daddy at the box office over the first weekend, predicts trade expert

After Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan rocked the box office last weekend, this Friday we have two interesting releases. Arjun Rampal’s Daddy and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys are set to hit the screens on September 8. And while both the films have interesting subjects, they will cater to a different audience. But with both the films releasing in approximately 1000 – 1200 screens each, we wanted to know how they will perform at the box office and who would emerge as the winner in a battle between these two. So we called up trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) and here’s what he had to say…

Talking about the buzz surrounding Daddy and Poster Boys, Akshaye mentioned to us exclusively, "Daddy is a really peculiarly interesting film and lots of parts of Tier II and III cities of Maharashtra are anticipating a movie based on the life of Arun Gawli. Add to that the gritty and stylish way in which the movie has been made and it looks like an interesting prospect for the mass audience. Talking about Poster Boys, it's been a while since a mass friendly comedy came by and Mubarakan was a stepping stone for the industry to go back into this zone of universal comedy. Mubarakan did fairly well, so things look good for Poster Boys. Add to that the elements of Poster Boys and you know it is a potentially interesting combination. The Deols (Sunny and Bobby) are coming together for a comedy film after a long time. Add to that the fact that, the original, Marathi version of Poster Boys was a hit! So, people should just go into the cinemas and from the reports doing the rounds, it should pick up really well."

But which of the two is a more appealing prospect? Akshaye revealed, "Daddy is not a film that will be watched by a universal audience. It is more for the mass audience, which enjoys gory, bloody dramas. Poster Boys, on the other hand, is on the other end of the spectrum and it is very universal in terms of its appeal. The subject also revolves around an incorrect notion of vasectomy of these three characters. so its very universal. Its a subject which people will come to enjoy because ultimately, people come in to cinemas to have a good time and forget the realities of life and go back with a feel good factor after two and a half hours. And Poster Boys promises just that."

With Poster Boys being a more universal film, obviously it is going to be the winner in the box office battle, right? Well, according to Akshaye's predictions, its looks like that only. As he added, "Poster Boys should earn anywhere between Rs 12 – 15 crore over the first weekend, while Daddy will rake in around about Rs 10 – 13 crore over the first three days at the domestic box office."

Anyway, which film are you more excited about this weekend – Daddy or Poster Boys? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest box office updates about Daddy and Poster Boys right here…