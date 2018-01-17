Sunny Leone admits that looking at Nisha is the most beautiful feeling in the world

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber embraced parenthood when they adopted a 21-month-old baby girl from an orphanage in Latur in July 2017. They received worldwide appreciation for this step. Sunny and Daniel named their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and have constantly kept their fans happy by posting her pictures on their social media accounts. The couple had to wait for a long time to get the final call from the adoption centre and finally when it happened, they were overjoyed. Recently Sunny shared her experience of motherhood in an interview with Mid-Day.

Sunny is too busy with her work commitments but she feels most beautiful being Nisha’s mother. In the interview, she said, “I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But, once you become a parent, you automatically start strategising your schedule.” She further added how she spends time with her little one even when she is busy with shoots. She said, “I have been able to spend my mornings with her before heading to shoot. We allow Nisha on the set sometimes. She mingles with people at lunch, and then heads home. Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life.” (Also Read: The Drama Company: Sunny Leone describes her daughter and newly embraced motherhood)

In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sunny also shared that she and Daniel won’t keep any secrets from Nisha regarding her adoption. She said, “Yes! Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute things we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her.”