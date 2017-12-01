Sunny Leone beats Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to become the most searched female celebrity on Yahoo this year

Sunny Leone has been the talk of the town from the time she entered Bollywood. She is loved by everyone both for her on screen and off screen personality. Within a span of just 5-years in the glamour industry, the actress has become the most searched female celeb for the second consecutive time in the Yahoo search. While the last time she had beaten Bipasha Basu to grab the top position, this year she surpassed desi girl Priyanka Chopra to defend her title.

After Sunny Leone and Priyanka Chopra, the list had names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mamata Kulkarni, Disha Patani, Kavya Madhavan and Esha Gupta. Interestingly, actresses like Radhika Apte, Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma are not part of this year’s list, whereas Esha Gupta, Mamata Kulkarni and Kavya Madhavan are the new addition to the Yahoo search list. Sunny Leone was also the most searched celebrity on Google last year. If you are a bit baffled by this news, don’t be. Just because Sunny doesn’t have big releases doesn’t mean her fandom has dwindled. Her following has only increased over the years. Much also has to do with the way this lady handles herself. Her Twitter account is the most interesting with her putting up some really crazy stuff on it. So Sunny deserves all the accolades here.

Most Searched Celebrity – Female

· Sunny Leone

· Priyanka Chopra

· Aishwarya Rai

· Katrina Kaif

· Deepika Padukone

· Kareena Kapoor

· Mamata Kulkarni

· Disha Patani

· Kavya Madhavan

· Esha Gupta

Sunny had last year thanked her fans for making her rank on top on Google. She had tweeted, “Thanks google,India,& most of all my fans for making me the most searched person and most search Bollywood actress! Best news!!” We are now waiting for her to react on this list as well!